Opposition responds to CCC ruling

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington again repeated calls for Ms Trad to be sacked, accusing her of breaching the rules of the Ministerial and Cabinet Handbooks.

"It is up to Annastacia Palaszczuk to enforce the Ministerial Handbook and the Cabinet Handbook," she said.

"Labor have hidden behind the Crime and Corruption Commission's assessment long enough.

"It's time to be honest with Queenslanders.

"Jackie Trad has clearly breached the rules and the only job Jackie Trad deserves is to be a backbencher."

Ms Frecklington defended the LNP's decision to refer the matter to the CCC, saying it was "right and proper" for the corruption watchdog to assess the matter.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad in regional parliament in Townsville this week. Picture: Matt Taylor

She said the LNP would have to look at the recommendations made by the CCC before they committed to supporting any legislative changes.

"We need to look at all of those legislative changes," she said.

"I would really like to read the letter and the media release (from the CCC) comprehensively.

"This is a very serious matter and it was a matter that was right to be referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission."