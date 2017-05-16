Opposition on the offensive over red tape

NO MORE: MP Stephen Bennett says there's too much red tape.

A STATE Government led by Tim Nicholls will slash red tape by 20%, the LNP claims.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said red tape was a hindrance for local businesses, and the LNP's plan would lead to more jobs and less paperwork.

"We want our hard-working businesses to be given every opportunity to get ahead,” Mr Bennett said.

"To help do that, an LNP government will commit to a 20% red tape reduction target over six years.

"Unnecessary regulation, compliance paperwork and approval processes are a drag on every business's bottom line.

"We want businesses focused on employing more Queenslanders and not on bureaucratic red tape.”

Mr Bennett claimed the current government was "promoting” red tape, making it hard for businesses to "get on with it”.

"Labor scrapped the LNP's plan to reduce payroll taxes, they've increased regulations in the hospitality, plumbing and resources industries and they've slugged a new investment tax on the property industry,” he said.

"We owe it to businesses, especially those many family-run small businesses, to turn this around.”

The plan would take place over six years.

Key elements would involve:

Measuring the regulatory burden and establishing a baseline to map progress against achieving the target

Appoint an industry "go to” person to drive regulatory reform

Set red tape reduction performance targets for ministers and department heads, and

Have an annual Red Tape Repeal Day set aside every year in parliament for slashing bureaucracy

Opposition treasury spokesman Scott Emerson said business confidence in Queensland had been negative since Labor was elected according to the CCIQ Pulse Survey.