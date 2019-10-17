Opposition moves to block ‘toxic’ island tax

The LNP has made a move to block the increase of fees to access Stradbroke Island. PICTURE: Supplied

The LNP has made a move to block the increase of fees to access Stradbroke Island. PICTURE: Supplied

WITH two weeks to go before the price to access Stradbroke Island beaches skyrockets, the State Opposition has moved to block the increase.

Following representation from MP for Oodgeroo Mark Robinson, LNP Shadow Environment and Tourism Minister David Crisafulli moved a disallowance motion in Parliament today to reverse the government's decision to increase annual vehicle beach permits from $47 to $158.

While a three-times price jump, the permit remains more than $100 cheaper than a yearly pass to access islands in Moreton or Cooloola.

The government had also planned to introduce a one-month permit of $52.75, which would be in line with other sites.

Mr Crisafulli labelled the price jump as "toxic for tourism growth and jobs on the island".

"There was no public consultation with local business owners, residents on the island, the four-wheel-drive community or the local council.

"Labor's tax will drive up costs for the island's residents and drive away the visitors local businesses rely on for their livelihood."

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said the changes would not affect the majority of Stradbroke Island holiday makers.

"For most families travelling to Straddie for their annual holiday, they will only pay an additional $4.90 above the current cost," the spokesman said.

"The new fees will mean North Stradbroke Island will remain much cheaper to go four-wheel driving than on most other islands and the fees will be reinvested back into the area's management."

They said the revenue generated through the updated fees would contribute to improvements to vehicle access track maintenance, new walking tracks, upgrades to lookouts as well as improved access and facilities at Brown Lake.

"The fees also go towards upgrading and maintaining beach camping areas - including improved site settings and site definition - and improvements to visitor amenities, including water and waste management systems and amenities upgrades," they said.

"These permit fee changes have been made to improve consistency of permit arrangements with other vehicle permit fees for other declared recreation areas in south east Queensland and will ensure that the management of the areas with growing visitor numbers is sustainable.

The cost to four-wheel-drive on Stradbroke Island is set to increase three-fold on November 1. Main Beach, North Stradbroke Island. PICTURE: Instagram @mitch.dann

"We've seen an increase of over 1000 new permits in the past two years for North Stradbroke Island and this fee increase is necessary to maintain and improve facilities.

"The new arrangements provide the flexibility for our casual holiday visitors to purchase a monthly permit to cover the term of their stay, while more regular users can consider the benefits of purchasing one or more monthly permits or an annual permit depending on the frequency of their use."

Feedback from many tourists slammed the fee increase, with holiday makers saying the were being priced out of Stradbroke Island.

"That will put an end to regular camping trips for us and the money we spend on Straddie while we are there. Such a shame," said Facebook user Nicole Lind.

"It's a massive increase all in one go, plus the ferry gee... it becomes a very expensive trip," said Nicola Craig.

However others said the out-of-pocket price would not prevent them from visiting.

"It's $158 for a yearly permit. Wouldn't stop me from going there. Straddie is a beautiful place to go," said Karen Moore.

An LNP spokesman said the disallowance motion would be set for debate in the coming weeks.