Opposition leader joins push for upgrade

TOP PRIORITY: Deputy Leader of the LNP Deb Frecklington and Callide Candidate Colin Boyce inspect the Boyne River bridge. Philippe Coquerand

THE Boyne River Bridge has come under fire with calls for it to be replaced following a series of traffic accidents at the location this year.

Deputy Leader for the Opposition Deb Frecklington said during a recent visit to the site that the crossing was in need of an upgrade.

"It's a very important issue for me as I live in Kingaroy and a lot of my constituents travel that road a lot and all my Durong constituents are talking about it all the time," the Member for Nanango said.

Ms Frecklington said replacing the bridge should be a top priority for the State Government.

"We know it's a major issue so I've written to the minister several times in relation to that road and they've had a completely unsatisfactory response," she said.

Mrs Frecklington's comments come after North Burnett Regional Council Deputy Mayor Faye Whelan labelled the bridge "dangerous".

"It's a low-level bridge and with heavy rain it doesn't take much to flood and that's going to impact on the region's economy and inconveniences families south of Mundubbera," Cr Whelan said.

"It's also a safety issue of the bridge as we've had several accidents with the most recent being the motorcycle incident."

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the State Government was working to replace the John Peterson Bridge at the Boyne River on Mundubbera-Durong Rd.

"The proposed design will replace the existing low-level, timber bridge with a new high-level, reinforced concrete bridge on a straighter alignment," he said.

"The design will improve the bridge's flood immunity to withstand a one-in-50 year flood event, maintaining connectivity on this important freight route."

Cr Whelan is hoping the state and federal governments will work together to replace the Boyne River bridge.