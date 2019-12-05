Menu
Senator Anthony Chisholm has told Hinkler MP Keith Pitt that he should be prioritising helping the Bundaberg Regional Area obtain funding through the Drought Communities Program.
Opposition calls for Bundaberg’s inclusion for drought funding

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
5th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
FEDERAL Opposition politicians said that Bundaberg should be immediately included in the Drought Communities Program.

Bundaberg missed out from the drought funding which would have included $1 million to the council and $3000 for drought affected households. To qualify for the scheme each council area needed more than 17 per cent of its workforce in agriculture.

About 10 per cent of Bundaberg’s workforce was in agriculture, but that figure does not consider other sectors that depended on local agriculture to thrive.

The government will review Bundaberg’s placement in the scheme in January, but Labor’s Regional Development spokeswoman Catherine King said the community should not have to wait. She said the state government already made allowances for some councils in NSW and SA to qualify for funds even though their agricultural workforce was under 17 per cent. “Drought Minister Littleproud knows that Bundaberg is in drought and locals can’t find work,” Ms King said.

Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm questioned the political priorities of Hinkler MP Keith Pitt by saying “(he) needs to spend less time arguing for a local nuclear power reactor and get his government to provide drought funding for Bundaberg.

“The $1 million from the Drought Communities Program would have helped workers and businesses across the Bundaberg region, who are facing immense challenges from the drought.”

Yesterday Mr Pitt said that he did emphasis with local farmers and that he had lobbied his parliamentary colleagues such as David Littleproud, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to seek Bundaberg’s inclusion.

But there were other loans that Bundaberg farmers could benefit from

