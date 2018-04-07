Opportunity to snap up prime Bundy CBD spot for below $2m

A PRIME location in the CBD is up for grabs with hopes high a developer or out-of-town investor will snap the opportunity up.

With approvals in place for a five-storey, 32 residential unit building, Bundaberg's LJ Hooker Jonathon Olsen said the site was an ideal buy.

It is two side-by-side blocks of land totalling 1837sqm on Quay St, with a clear view of the Burnett River.

The exclusively listed land is set to sell for under $2m.

Mr Olsen said it was one of only two blocks of this size along the river available on the market.

A development application for the riverside land was updated last year and there was no issue with flooding.

The most recent Bundaberg Regional Council Planning Scheme zoned the land as high-density residential.

"It's the perfect location, in a quiet street and very central,” Mr Olsen said.

"With the CBD revitalisation happening with the council it really is a great opportunity for developers or out-of-town investors.”

The land is positioned overlooking the Burnett River near the Bundaberg Hospital, the city side of the Tallon Bridge.

Mr Olsen said the land had past interest for a hospital site.

He said it was also approved for a restaurant on the ground level and an artist impression showed a basement carpark.

GRAND IDEA: An artist's impression of the development. Contributed

The impression includes four levels of living space, with a mix of one and two bedroom units ranging in size from 42.5sqm to 130.5sqm, as well as a communal swimming pool.

Mr Olsen said with the council's Bundaberg Open for Development initiative he believes interest will be sparked from outside the community.

The initiative aims to make it easier for developers to do business with the council and provides a range of incentives designed to stimulate development activity which leads to increased economic growth and employment in the greater Bundaberg region.

For more information about the prime CBD property opportunity phone Jonathon Olsen 0409534533.