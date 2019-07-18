Opportunity on radar: Bundy businesses target defence spend

ON THE RADAR: Troops arrive on a RAAF C-17A Globemaster III at Bundaberg Airport during Exercise Talisman Sabre.

WITH the Federal Government set to inject $214 billion into defence nationally, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is urging local businesses to attend a free workshop to learn how to to potentially benefit.

Cr Dempsey said there was no doubt the region had the professional expertise, knowledge and skill to help the Federal Government deliver its defence strategy.

"Council is committed to attracting and growing a strong defence economy in the region,” he said.

"In doing so we're looking to provide practical and targeted support to help businesses win defence contracts.

"Up to 50 local businesses will be able to take part in this exciting opportunity to hear directly from experienced defence consultants Vaxa.”

In 2018, Bundaberg Regional Council undertook a detailed study to identify the region's key points of difference and ability to support national security and defence initiatives.

The immediate and neighbouring regions explored included the Wide Bay and Shoalwater Bay training areas, and the activities they support.

The results unearthed a number of opportunities for Bundaberg businesses to posture and take advantage of the commercial prospects on offer.

It identified opportunities in industries including, but not limited to, engineering, supply chain and logistics, building and construction, food manufacturing and facilities management and maintenance.

Cr Dempsey said the workshop would ensure businesses had the industrial capability, knowledge and technical savvy to tap into these lucrative commercial opportunities.

"It will provide an introduction to working in the defence sector, how to deal directly with defence or access prime contractor supply chains,” he said.

Registrations are essential for the defence ready workshop, which will be held at the Multiplex from 3.30-5.30pm on August 19.

For more information, complete a short survey and register at https://bit.ly/30ygras before July 31.

Successful applicants will be contacted by August 7.