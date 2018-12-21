Opportunity of a lifetime for Mackay dancers

EXCITED: Rhiannon Rasmussen, Amali Paganoni and Dallis McLean. Madeleine Trueman was unavailable for the photo but was selected for her Demi-Character solo.

TALENTED students from Leisa Payne School of Dance have been selected to compete in a worldwide dance competition.

The Kids Artistic Revue, known as 'America's Favourite Dance Competition' has just left Australia after an intense round of auditions.

Madeleine Trueman, Amali Paganoni, Dallis McLean and Rhiannon Rasmussen all performed in front of a panel of American judges during their Mackay visit.

The girls were selected as finalists in the competition out of hundreds of entrants across the nation. They are now in the running to compete in the USA National Finals in Las Vegas.

Dance teacher Leisa Payne said she was extremely proud of her students.

"Four of my soloists have been selected as finalists and three of my groups, so I'm thrilled," she said.

"It's a great honour because it shows the dedication of my dancers."

Students from Leisa Payne School of Dance were the only dancers from the Mackay region to be selected as finalists.

Rhiannon Rasmussen was selected for her musical theatre solo and said she was excited to be part of such a big competition.

"When Ms Leisa rang my mum and told her I got nominated I was over the moon," she said.

"It's such an awesome experience just to be nominated. Even if I don't win, it is still a great opportunity."

Amali and Dallis were selected for their tap solos and both said tap was their favourite style of dance.

"I think I perform best at tap because I'm really passionate about it," Dallis said.

"There are so many variations of tap, so I never get bored with it."

Amali said she enjoyed tap because it was the loudest style of dance.

"Tap is loud like me, so it suits my personality," she said.

"I feel really proud that the judges were impressed with my solo."

Online voting will determine which finalists perform at the US finals.

Ms Payne encouraged everyone to get behind her students and start voting.

"Voting opened on the 17th and will close on December 31," she said.

"It's incredible just to be nominated, but to see the girls win the competition would be a dream come true for all of us."