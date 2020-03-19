Opportunity missed for rising athletes

St Luke's students Jonty Murdoch, Alexander West, Mania Konopka and Luan Kirchner had successful state titles in athletics.

ATHLETICS: The coronavirus has not only impacted sporting events in Bundy.

It’s stopped some of our best young stars from competing at the nationals.

It followed all four getting medals at the recent state athletics titles in Brisbane.

But costs and the coronavirus put pay to that with Murdoch and Kirchner not going and Konopka and West forced to sit on the sidelines.

For Konopka and Murdoch both would have gone as the best in the state.

Konopka won the under-18 400m hurdles by almost one second.

It was her second straight state title in the event after winning it last year.

She also won bronze in the 400m in the same age group.

“It was a bit of a gruelling race, really close all the way around,” Konopka said.

“The girl that came second was beating me at the 100m mark.”

But Konopka was able to use her strengths to win.

“She is more of a sprint hurdler, rather than a long distance hurdler,” she said.

“Even though she was beating me at the 150m mark I could see she was slowing done.”

So Konopka pushed and got the win, using her experience in longer distance events.

She said the focus was to going to be to aim to win a medal after finishing fourth last year.

Murdoch won two gold medals in the under-14 shot put and javelin.

He set a personal best in the javelin in what has been a successful few weeks for him.

Murdoch won the under-13 boys throw triathlon in at the state combined titles in the little athletics.

He was meant to compete in the state titles last weekend in the little athletics but it was cancelled.

“My throws were pretty good,” he said.

“I threw 45 metres in javelin, which was a personal best.

Murdoch said his training had been good to get the results.

Fellow St Luke’s student Luan Kirchner was meant to join Murdoch at the state titles in little athletics before it was cancelled.

He finished third in the same event as Murdoch in under-14 javelin.

But could’ve thrown better if he didn’t get injured with a wrist injury.

“I didn’t feel pain, and I was happy with my medal,” he said.

“But I could have thrown a bit further.”

Also aiming to improve is Alexander West, who finished second in the under-18 high jump with a height of 180cm. If he did his personal best of 186cm he would have won gold.

“It’s just the start of the season, so I was really happy, overall,” he said.

“I was a bit nervous, because it was my second big competition to compete in high jump.”

He now hopes to get 190cm over the season but like everyone now is unsure when he will compete again.

All four will compete in state and school events later this year if the events go ahead.