Opportunity for region: Bundy Mayor backs Qld's Olympics bid

GOLDEN DREAM: Ellie Greer, Claire Evans, Grace Pashley, Amy Snare and Cox Taitum Staley row for Shalom College in the Head of the River Rowing competition at Bucca in 2017. It's a venue highlighted by Mayor Jack Dempseywho h as backed Queensland's bid to host the 2032 Olympics.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has thrown his support behind his fellow mayors for Queensland's 2032 Olympic bid while highlighting the region's suitability to contribute.

Cr Dempsey said he believed the Bundaberg region had a great opportunity, with its idyllic weather and environment, to host a number of games activities.

Mayor Jack Dempsey sees opportunities for the region if an Olympics was to be held in Queensland. TAHLIA STEHBENS

"The Bundaberg Region is already home to the internationally recognised Bucca Rowing facility,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Government funds could easily be invested in Olympic infrastructure projects in the Bundaberg Region to stimulate jobs and regional development.

"By thinking bigger than just the south east corner of the state we could see some real economic drivers for the Bundaberg region.”

He said the Bundaberg Olympic bid would be assisted by the many other attractions that bring millions of visitors to the region.

"The Bundaberg Rum Distillery produces four Olympic swimming pools of molasses a year,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There's definitely no shortage of room for swimmers to show their expertise while tasting the best our region has to offer.

"We have the same climate as Hawaii - the location for the famous Ironman triathlon - so there's no doubt we can offer the perfect conditions for the Olympic triathlon event along with some of the best spectator accommodation points in the world.

"Bundaberg has the highest number of caravan registrations than any other postcode in Queensland. The saying goes 'all roads lead to Rome' but in this case, all roads lead to Bundaberg.

"We also have the second highest number of boat registrations in the state because of our idyllic waterways.

"Not to mention the fact that we are the food bowl of Australia - we could feed the entire athlete's village, and even the spectators, locally.”

Cr Dempsey, with tongue in cheek, said he wouldn't rule out throwing the region's hat in the ring to host the entire Olympic Games.

"The beautiful Bundaberg Region is just a four hour drive from our capital city.”

He said the region's demographics offered opportunities for the international Olympic Organising Committee to amass as many volunteers as they needed.

"Just over 20% of our residents are aged over 65 and we know our community has a generous spirit and is always ready to lend a helping hand.

"Surely, with the many strengths our region features, Bundaberg is a logical option to contribute to a Queensland Olympic bid,” he said.