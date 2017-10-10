Opportunities for businesses to advertise on tanks

TANKS BUNDY: Roadside advertising opportunities exist for local businesses with Council seeking expressions of interest for the use of its surge tanks and a large reservoir tank located along Woodgate and Goodwood roads

ROADSIDE advertising opportunities exist for local businesses with the Bundaberg Regional Council seeking expressions of interest for the use of its surge tanks and a large reservoir tank located along Woodgate and Goodwood Rds.

Water and Wastewater spokesman Jason Bartels said three surge tanks and a large capacity reservoir were available to be signwritten with appropriate advertising messages.

"The annual fee for advertising on these large structures is $419 per annum,” he said.

"The successful applicants are responsible for the installation, maintenance and removal of the advertising message.”

The successful applicant will be required to enter into a five year term with the council.

"Owing to the location of the signage, preference will be afforded to Woodgate businesses and especially those engaged in tourism and the visitor market,” he said.

"Applicants who can meet this criteria are invited to provide a written brief to Council outlining their business interest.

Cr Bartels said advertising skins that were able to be easily removed or that require no penetration of the tank wall would be afforded favourable consideration.

Expressions of interest need to be submitted by November 13 by mailing them to , PO Box 3130, Bundaberg Q. 4670.