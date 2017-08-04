26°
News

Opponents say cashless card is a 'form of abuse'

Jay Fielding | 4th Aug 2017 5:51 PM
Locals say the cashless card will strip locals of their rights.
Locals say the cashless card will strip locals of their rights. Mike Knott BUN090617CASHLESS2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG woman Jodie McNally says she's never touched alcohol, never smoked, never taken drugs, never bought a lotto ticket and she has a job.

Ms McNally is not the stereotypical opponent of the Cashless Debit Card as depicted by some supporters of the income management scheme.

"Dole bludgers” and "get a job” are the kind of comments that are levelled at opponents, some of whom took part in a protest in the Bundaberg CBD today.

Neither applies to Ms McNally.

"I'm complaining because this card is a disgusting form of abuse,” she said.

"If you were in a relationship and your partner controlled your finances like this, it would be considered domestic violence, according to the government website, for extra irony.”

The events come ahead of a public meeting about the card to be hosted by the Federal Government in Bundy next week.

Staff from the Department of Social Services will be at the Civic Centre Supper Room from 2-4pm on Tuesday to provide information and answer questions about the card.

It's the first official public meeting about the card following two meetings with businesspeople in Hervey Bay and Bundy and one at a Childers Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

Yesterday's protest is being followed today with a rally at Anzac Park, Quay St, from 1pm, and tomorrow with an event, Hands in the Sand, at Scarness Beach in Hervey Bay from 11am.

Protesters will place 5000 paper hands on the beach and there will be a barbecue.

One of the organisers of today's protest, Daniel Stafford, said the card would affect the entire community.

Under the Cashless Debit Card, some welfare recipients would have 80% of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble and withdraw cash.

It was trialled in Ceduna, SA, and East Kimberley, WA, where it is now ongoing, and now the government wants it expanded to two new locations.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is pushing for Hinkler to be one of them.

"Those who have the problems that the card is trying to fix will find other ways to get around the card to feed their habitual needs, more frequently turning to illegal practices to achieve it,” Mr Stafford said.

"Income management is already in place and can be used by those who need the help instead of forcing those who do not deserve to be punished and controlled when they are doing the right thing.

"The local economy, our tourist image, our community, will all be affected by the introduction of this card, not just those who are forced on to the first step of the welfare privatisation of our nation.”

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Two trapped, serious crash on busy road

BREAKING: Two trapped, serious crash on busy road

TWO people are trapped following a two-car crash in Bundaberg.

Mum got young son to help steal trolley of groceries

The court heard the mum was shopping with her young children before her son wheeled out a trolley full of groceries without paying.

No one paid for the items

Man who strangled girlfriend facing deportation

Murray Churcher.

New Zealander threatened to kill woman

10 people Bundy police want to speak to

Police are looking to speak to this person.

Do you know these faces?

Local Partners

Bargara paramedic faces the other side of medical help

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for Bargara paramedic Steve (Sunny) Whitfield and his family and they're strapped in for a long, life-changing ride.

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.

Sister city goes well

Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.

Watch Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final at Riverfeast

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

Beautiful Outlook on top of 30 Acres

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self- sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $220,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

2,339m2 WITH TOWN WATER and SEWER ONLY 3KM TO CBD

3 Parkview Terrace, Bundaberg North 4670

Residential Land This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 ... Expressions of...

This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 allotment with town water, sewer, no rear neighbours and under 3km to the CBD post office in...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct