OPNION: Elmes faces tough task at Buccs

The head coaching role at Wide Bay Buccaneers must be the toughest assignment in Queensland football.

The club is not yet 12 months old but has already experienced a rollercoaster-like introduction to the state league.

Football Wide Bay was left to scramble at the last minute after The Waves declined a Football Queensland Premier League licence, with the threat the region could be overlooked for a much-needed place in the state league, and the pathway to the Socceroos it establishes, for at least the next five years.

A failed bid to attract players to sustain a National Premier Leagues Women's licence, an unhappy senior playing group, the hiring and firing of foundation coach Tim Lunnon, the departure of players before and during the season and a six-loss stretch to start their first FQPL season have compounded the Wide Bay club's woes.

If anything, Adrian Elmes' appointment to the top job must signify the start of the Buccaneers' stabilisation.

Elmes, who previously focused on the Buccaneers' junior program, has already indicated he will contact every person who has acted as coach or mentor to the current playing squad, as well as every individual player to find out as much information as possible before he plans out the team's season.

It is a tough job, but Elmes has outlined an approach that will allow players to take more ownership: which means those players will be as responsible as he for their success of failure.

The Buccaneers don't have to win every game, but they do need show fight every week, and develop the foundation for future success.