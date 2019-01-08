Opium dens, mahjong and the Bundaberg of yesteryear

GARDEN GLORY: A typical Chinese market garden at the turn of the century. At first, excellent produce was grown but the spread of nut grass decreased quality.

GARDEN GLORY: A typical Chinese market garden at the turn of the century. At first, excellent produce was grown but the spread of nut grass decreased quality. John Oxley Library

LOOKING back through historical accounts, the Bundaberg of the late 1800s and early 1900s seems a world away from what it is today.

And perhaps nothing contrasts quite as much as Bundy's old china town.

According to Neville Rackemann, who wrote about the region's past, Bundaberg resembled little Shanghai in the days when Chinese migrants had a significant influence in the city.

The click of mahjong tiles was heard among the scent of drug-filled air in the city's opium dens, according to Mr Rackemann.

"Rabbit warren” boarding houses accompanied multiple brothels, while grocery stores in China town, between Toonburra and Tantitha Sts near Saltwater Creek, stocked ginger, teas, sauces, spices, dried shark fins and birds' nest soup.

BAD OLD DAYS: A derogatory cartoon from 1888, depicting a Chinese and European grower. John Oxley Library

It's an approximate area that now holds many automobile businesses and Centrelink and was also a market garden area.

The area to the north of the river, between Hinkler Ave, Fairymead and Waterview Rds was also a Chinese market garden area, gardens could also be found along the flats of Paddy's Creek.

Farmer Mah Wah with his horse and cart was a familiar sight in the area, delivering fresh produce to people in the region.

Chinese growers would dig "Chinamen's holes”, dug into creek beds to store water in case of drought.

For many years, Chinese market gardeners were believed to have been the only suppliers of fresh produce in the region, with a few exceptions.

Mr Rackemann wrote about the Chinese being the backbone of growing in the region with their "high-pitched voice and sing-song”.

According to author Janette Nolan, who penned Bundaberg, History and People in 1978, the first anti-Chinese league was formed in May of 1887 and was mostly made up of businessmen.

Ms Nolan writes that three Bundaberg delegates attended a state anti-Chinese meeting in Brisbane later that year.

DIFFERENT WORLD: Bourbon St, as it was then known, circa 1888.

Local media at the time reported the Bundaberg men had stated their intention to circulate a "monster petition” to be signed by every man in town and handed in to Canberra.

The petition only gathered 189 signatures and was largely underpinned by concerns that Chinese labour was undercutting European labour.

Speculation is the petition failed to succeed in its "monster” goal because too many farmers were content with the hardworking Chinese on their farms.

There were also reports at the time that Chinese were supplying alcohol and opium to Kanaka labourers in the area.

It was reported at the time that the "only real manifestation of local opposition was the league's offer of prizes for European-grown vegetables, the exhibition attracting three lots of vegetables”.

In Mr Rackemann's book The Growing Harvest, most Bundaberg lads made a solid hobby was raiding Chinese gardens for their peanuts and watermelons which were rumoured to be tastier than any others.

Tommy Ping was dubbed the "peanut king” and was a beloved figure among many people.

Many Chinese came to Bundaberg on the back of the gold rush, and locals have reported unearthing Chinese coins on their properties.

Perhaps one of the most prominent reminders of the region's Chinese history rest in the name of Que Hee St.

The Que Hee brothers owned a fruit and vegetable shop on the corner of Bourbong and Walla Sts.

A Ubet outlet now sits in this space.

Their specialty at the store was fireworks, a popular purchase in the days when Bundabergians still celebrated Guy Fawkes Night.

YS Que Hee had a market garden on Branyan Rd and in later years with GY Que Hee, was also a sugar producer.

Que Hee St bears the name of the brothers as well as Yen See Que Hee (1868-1927) who is one of the few original Chinese to be buried in a named grave at the Bundaberg General Cemetery.

Many Chinese were either laid to rest in mass graves along with Kanaka labourers or had their bodies returned to China by family.

Yen See Que Hee was a well-loved member of the community and a regular at the Anglican Church.