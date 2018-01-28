OPINION:2013 flood made Bundaberg what it is today

DESERTED: The Burnett River traffic bridge was closed during the 2013 Bundaberg floods.

DESERTED: The Burnett River traffic bridge was closed during the 2013 Bundaberg floods. Ben Turnbull BUN270113BEN17

A LOT of water has passed under the Burnett Traffic Bridge in the past five years.

A lot more work has been done in that time to rebuild Bundaberg after its worst disaster ever.

On Australia Day 2013, I was editor of The Gympie Times.

We were dealing with our own flood threat on the Mary River.

Though I was busy, I would constantly log on to the NewsMail website to see what fellow editor Christina Ongley was going through.

As a former photographer, I was envious not to be in the Rum City covering the event.

The images coming from the record flood were both shocking and inspiring.

Damage wreaked on the town from fast-flowing water was something I had never seen before.

Likewise the sense of community spirit displayed in Bundaberg during the crisis was also something new.

Since arriving in Bundaberg two years ago, I learned the flood of 2013 was something not many people wanted to talk about - most would prefer to forget.

Looking back now, I think the people and leaders of Bundaberg have much to be proud of.

Not only did they weather the largest flood in history, they came out of it stronger and more resilient.

Because of the flood, the City of Bundaberg is a better place. It has been rebuilt, with state and federal money improving the areas destroyed in 2013.

Saying that, there is still more to do, with flood-mitigation projects scheduled to start by late 2018. Bundaberg was broken but is now destined for great things

Craig Warhurst