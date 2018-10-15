OPINION: Will farmers bear burden of dole picker plan?

THERE are some questions lurking around the federal plan to put the unemployed to work on farms.

The biggest problems stem from the fact there is no one-size-fits-all composite when it comes to the average unemployed person.

Would there be people who would welcome the chance to work on a farm? Of course.

Will farmers be lumped with some workers who are simply dragging their heels and being disruptive because they don't want to be there? Likely.

I've had farmers tell me over the years that farm work isn't for everyone - it needs strong people with a certain physical capability. Will everyone have that? Most likely not.

Perhaps one thing worth considering is what is being done to help our farmers so that they can afford workers to get their crops away.

What happens when all the people on the dole get jobs and aren't there any more?

If encouraging people off the dole is the goal then this is a valid question.