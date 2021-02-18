OPINION: Why youth crime is getting out of control

Youth crime has been a hot topic of late, for good reason.

The reality is youth crime is spiralling out of control thanks to the State Labor’s soft-on-crime policies.

It’s ripping communities like ours apart socially and economically.

Clearly the current laws aren’t working.

These laws aren‘t protecting our community or young people who have turned to a life of crime.

I have been calling out Labor on its soft-on-crime approach for five years now, and here we are today still waiting for real action.

While the state Labor government now claims they will move to introduce “tougher rules” for juvenile offenders, sadly these changes are too little, too late.

Labor can’t make their minds up on whether they’re on the side of the bleeding hearts or the safety of the community.

They claim that they will get tough of repeat youth offenders but what we have seen in the last six years demonstrates that they will do the exact opposite.

We must work together to create a safe and strong society that we all want.

Stephen Bennett MP, Member for Burnett