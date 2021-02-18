Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Picture: Shae Beplate.
News

OPINION: Why youth crime is getting out of control

18th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Youth crime has been a hot topic of late, for good reason.

The reality is youth crime is spiralling out of control thanks to the State Labor’s soft-on-crime policies.

It’s ripping communities like ours apart socially and economically.

Clearly the current laws aren’t working.

These laws aren‘t protecting our community or young people who have turned to a life of crime.

I have been calling out Labor on its soft-on-crime approach for five years now, and here we are today still waiting for real action.

While the state Labor government now claims they will move to introduce “tougher rules” for juvenile offenders, sadly these changes are too little, too late.

Labor can’t make their minds up on whether they’re on the side of the bleeding hearts or the safety of the community.

They claim that they will get tough of repeat youth offenders but what we have seen in the last six years demonstrates that they will do the exact opposite.

We must work together to create a safe and strong society that we all want.

Stephen Bennett MP, Member for Burnett

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FISH OUT OF WATER: Sad reality for local rugby competition

        Premium Content FISH OUT OF WATER: Sad reality for local rugby competition

        News Brothers coach Nicole Thiele said to find out in February that they won’t be taking the field was a “bit of kick in the guts”.

        ‘REMARKABLE’: Sporting legend's prompt to put Bundy on map

        Premium Content ‘REMARKABLE’: Sporting legend's prompt to put Bundy on map

        News Showcasing the natural wonders of Bundaberg, the Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast...

        BIG BUCKS: Cash to fund coral spawning for commercial market

        Premium Content BIG BUCKS: Cash to fund coral spawning for commercial market

        News A $300k grant will go towards a significant expansion at the site in Burnett...

        SMOKE SIGNAL: Why beachside sign says it’s ok to light up

        Premium Content SMOKE SIGNAL: Why beachside sign says it’s ok to light up

        News A new sign at Nielson Park Beach explains it’s ok to smoke in that area, but not to...