OPINION: Why you should be kind to election volunteers

Voters will be arriving in droves as pre-polling begins to open in many electorates. Rob Williams

ELECTION time!

Call me weird but I always find it exciting.

I love watching the signs pop up, seeing who springs up to have a go and waiting eagerly for the outcome.

An election can be an easy thing from the sidelines.

But if there was any advice I'd offer people heading in to vote from this week, it would be:

1. Make sure you do your research and carry out your democratic right to vote wisely and;

2. Be kind to the volunteers at polling booths, and the candidates too.

It's not easy work standing in the sun giving out flyers - feet ache and burn, toilets are usually in scarce supply and voters can be a little angry at times.

Then there's the setting up and lugging around of gear right through to the making of food and snacks.

Keep in mind that many of these people are giving up their free time to help a friend or family member in what can be a very tiring and involved process.

Election campaign helpers really do deserve medals for their selfless dedication.

Campaign periods are little more than campaigning and sleep for political candidates and those close to them.

So remember, it doesn't take much to be polite or to say a simple "no thank you” if you're not interested in a candidate's material.

Having said all that, volunteers should be kind and courteous to voters too.

And don't be afraid to ask volunteers for information on the candidate. That's part of the reason they're there.