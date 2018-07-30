Opinion: Why Turnbull's byelection sad show will hurt Bundy

By editor Adam Wratten

THE resounding loss for the government on the so-called super Saturday of byelections is bad news for Hinkler voters.

Labor is understandably buoyant after their strong showing and the performance of One Nation in Longman, where the party's leader was absent and it only spent $30,000 on a campaign in which the candidate was in the headlines for the wrong reasons, yet still polled 16 per cent all reflects poorly for the LNP.

With more than a handful of seats winnable for Labor at the next election, I can see the major two parties making major commitments in these areas to secure votes.

Our problem is Hinkler is a safe seat with a 9 per cent majority.

It would take an astronomical swing against the government to deliver the seat into Labor hands.

So will we see the same commitments that the more marginal seats are sure to get?

Call me a cynic, but I doubt it.

As a community we need to ensure we keep the momentum on the big issues that affect our region.