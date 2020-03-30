OPINION: Why Queensland could not wait to vote

NO DELAYS: Postponing Saturday’s election would have been unfair.

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

CONGRATULATIONS to the victors at the weekend’s local government elections.

Commiserations to those who weren’t successful.

Running a campaign is a daunting task. Just putting your name forward takes guts.

We should be thankful to all candidates for keeping our democracy healthy and in all but two divisions giving voters a choice.

The candidates were one of the reason I was against the idea of delaying Saturday’s poll.

Too many candidates had poured too much time, effort and money into their campaigns to change the date. Some would have taken leave from their jobs.

Conversely, I was also concerned with retiring councillors (Bundaberg had three).

We could not have in good conscience asked these people, dozens of them across the state, to turn their lives upside down and to remain as councillors. And we could not let their constituents have no representative.

There were already two major cities, Ipswich and Logan, that had gone without any councillors for months after their sacking.

And the final reason I was against a delay, besides Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young ruling there was no health risk, was coronavirus.

Councils have some very difficult decisions with long-term implications to make about coronavirus in the near future.

While former councils asked to stay on could have done that, I think it’s only fair new councillors with full terms ahead of them, and a new electoral mandate, got the chance to set our post-corona direction.

Once we know the result in all of the divisions in Bundy, the hard work will begin.