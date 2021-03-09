OPINION: Why Our Watch won't comment on research findings

Reader calls for Our Watch to address findings of a recent research paper into the effects of physical violence on children. File image.

Our Watch Australia is " ... a national leader in the primary prevention of violence against women and their children in Australia".

It is mainly funded by governments and private corporations.

There is no telephone number given on its website so the only way to reach it, is via its 'Contact Us' form.

On the 21 August last year, I asked Our Watch to read and comment on the findings of a research paper that had established a link between the physical punishment of children and the likelihood that those same children could end up being either victims or perpetrators of domestic and family violence. ( NM 3/7/21)

Given one of the organisation's prime objectives is to prevent ongoing violence across the community, I expected a reply that expressed some interest in the research. Not so.

Despite follow up contact in late September and December with Our Watch, my request for comment on the research findings has been consistently ignored.

There are two possible explanations for the delay.

Either it's internal administration has serious inefficiencies or Our Watch hides behind the fact that across Australia, it is still legal for parents to use violence against children and in Queensland, for teachers to use physical punishment in schools.

I suspect it is the latter reason.

A 'nothing to see here' attitude.

It is also likely, that as a great deal of its funding comes from government, public comments against all forms of violence would lead to a reduction or total loss of government funding.

If we are serious in our attempts to address the scourge of family and domestic violence we must 'get real' and resist it wherever it occurs.

Alan Corbett, Moore Park Beach