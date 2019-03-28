Opinion: Why One Nation fiasco is good news for Hinkler MP

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson (left) and James Ashby field questions during a press conference in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The pair have been caught in an al-Jazeera investigation which used hidden cameras and a journalist posing as a grassroots gun campaigner to expose the far-right party's extraordinary efforts to secure funding in Washington DC in September.

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson (left) and James Ashby field questions during a press conference in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The pair have been caught in an al-Jazeera investigation which used hidden cameras and a journalist posing as a grassroots gun campaigner to expose the far-right party's extraordinary efforts to secure funding in Washington DC in September. DAVE HUNT

OPINION: IT'S disappointing One Nation's candidates for Hinkler and Flynn have lost their voice this week.

Certainly the party has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after the extraordinary steps some of its senior people took in trying to secure financing during a trip to the US.

The party has certainly taken a credibility hit.

However, this week's events will make the upcoming federal vote even harder for some in our region and plays into the hands of LNP incumbent Keith Pitt.

I fully understand the disillusionment with the major parties in regional centres, like Bundaberg.

For far too long the regions have been the afterthought of governments intent on growth programs in the major centres.

I've no doubt many with a conservative outlook in our patch of the world will want to send a message to the current Coalition Government about its poor performance on many fronts and how divisive the internal leadership fights have been.

Key issues such as energy and climate change are still works in progress.

At the last election One Nation secured more than 19 per cent of the vote in Hinkler.

But I'm not convinced the party presents as viable an alternative to conservative voters this time around.

I suspect many voters will stay with Mr Pitt, who to his credit has spoken his mind and against the government's position on key issues, such as energy policy, and put the electorate first.