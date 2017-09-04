28°
OPINION: Why I'm glad the Bachelor season is ending

Matty Johnson is the 2017 Bachelor.

AT RISK of ostracising myself from my female comrades, I, for one, am thrilled that The Bachelor is almost finito.

Nothing against Matty J, but the idea of fighting other women for the chance to win the affections of one guy is vomit inducing.

What kind of message does this program project to young girls about love?

A bunch of women clamouring around for a man's attention is prehistoric and undervalues a woman's worth.

Teenagers growing up today already face a much harsher reality.

Social media has opened the door to all sorts of ridicule and harassment, while apps like Snapchat make it easy for information to be disseminated.

Too many stories have surfaced about teenage girls sending naked snaps of themselves to their "boyfriend", only to have it leaked to the entire school.

Any boy worth knowing wouldn't ask for the photo to begin with. Reality shows like The Bachelor may drum up some ratings, but it's costing us dearly.

