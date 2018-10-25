OPINION: Why every NRL fan in Bundy should be disappointed

Bundy footy fans would love to see an NRL game in the region.

Bundy footy fans would love to see an NRL game in the region. Chris Hyde

BY SHANE JONES, NEWSMAIL SPORTS EDITOR

BUNDABERG fans and those in regional Queensland have every right to be disappointed with the NRL draw next season.

Well, that was my view as I looked at the 26 rounds on my computer when it was released.

The NRL promoted the draw as "new” with a new era, new regions, new events and new respect.

But when it came to regional Queensland it was anything but that.

There will be no games held in the regional areas with Cairns losing their game at Barlow Park, Gladstone not holding a game either and none elsewhere.

Only the metropolitan areas of Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast got games with Townsville to host North Queensland Cowboys' home games.

It is a far cry from other areas with New South Wales getting four matches in regional areas and non-NRL areas of Adelaide getting one with Darwin hosting as well.

NRL Chief Executive Officer Todd Greenberg said last year that bringing regional matches to areas was important.

But while NSW is getting it right, we seem far away.

Bundaberg and other areas of regional Queensland should be thought of in the same way as Tamworth, Bathurst, Mudgee and Wagga Wagga as a potential venue.

Our areas have larger populations and stadiums similar to them that are capable of hosting games.

Bundaberg is one of them as illustrated in 2016 when the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys played in front of 10,000 people in awful conditions.

The facilities are there to host.

But it needs the support of the NRL, the Bundaberg Regional Council, the state government and the clubs to get it over the line, and it is not happening.

The NewsMail asked Bundaberg Rugby League chairman what happened to the Rum City getting a game for next year.

Earlier this year, the association revealed it was in talks to host a game.

Ireland said no contact was received back from any club or the NRL despite contact from them.

I know it is tough for clubs to move games away from stadiums.

A Brisbane Broncos game, where it attracts 40,000 to Suncorp Stadium, would be hard to move to a stadium with less than 10,000.

But there is enough incentive and I'm sure monetary gain to move other contests there involving other clubs.

The regional areas of both New South Wales and Queensland are just as important as the metropolitan areas.

This is illustrated in the representative teams from both sides and where players come from.

It is time for the NRL to reward those areas by bringing the game there.

More needs to be done.