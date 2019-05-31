OPINION: Why church is like a gym for your soul

HAVE you ever been to a gym?

If you haven't, a gym is a space where people gather to improve themselves, usually physically.

Now a gym is not the only way to improve yourself physically, you could try other activities, but I went briefly a few years ago, and I can assure you that it was confronting. There were all these machines, and people using them. At the back was a very muscled guy in a singlet lying on his back pushing weights into the air with his legs.

Near the front were some ladies on ski/walk machines and a bunch of stranger devices that looked a little like machines from a medieval dungeon done up in chrome.

Similarly the church can be thought of as a space where people gather to improve themselves, usually spiritually or ethically.

Again like a gym it is not the only path, but it is one.

I get also that it can be quite confronting going to a church if you are not familiar with the way things are done.

For example if you come to the church where I am, you will see a guy wearing a white robe, people holding various different books, most of them look like they know what they are doing.

Now I understand that the best way to use a gym is to be introduced through the community, they usually have people who are called personal trainers that will teach you to use the equipment etc., and most churches have something similar, welcomers etc.

The real point of this article though is not just to recognise that for some people going to church can be as confronting as going to the gym for others, nor even to affirm the importance of helping people who are new to the church to integrate safely, to introduce them to the machines of faith development, to extend the metaphor.

Rather if you go to a gym and start exercising you may notice some improvement at first, but in order to sustain improvement you will need a mentor, a trainer, and you will need to vary your practice.

In the church we have all sorts of training tools, but if they just sit on the floor of the gym/on the bookshelf gathering dust then no one is improving himself or herself, and most of us want to be a better person.

Tomorrow: Ben Turnbull