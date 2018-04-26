Menu
WORTH DISCUSSING: Shouldn't schools be introducing gender studies programs like the Genderbread Person?
Opinion

OPINION: Why Bundy schools should consider LGBTI+ classes

26th Apr 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:00 AM
By Adam Wratten

WHAT I'd like to know is why Bundy schools are not looking to introduce a controversial program that explores gender studies material?

Burnett MP and Opposition's Child Safety and Youth spokesman Stephen Bennett says he is shocked to learn that a "radical program teaching students about the 'infinite' possibilities of their gender is being introduced in Queensland classrooms".

From what I can see it's just the one school near Brisbane where it's running and parents have the option of making sure their child is not involved in this session.

When the NewsMail looked into it the issue, it appears no schools in Bundy are running the program.

I fear what the costs are if we do not open ourselves to important conversations for our children.

I remember my days of sex education at school.

When the teacher, a Catholic priest, touched on same-sex relationships, he said it was wrong and not what "good people" did.

Simply pulling a curtain across an issue and not working to deepen our understanding is a doomed approach, particularly when a group of people in our community are left marginalised.

The lessons of openness, tolerance and compassion are ones I think schools have a responsibility to foster.

Bundaberg News Mail

