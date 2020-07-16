OPINION: Who should pick up the tab for pricey border closures

The cost to our Queensland budget for the border security now in place must be huge, that being the case beggars the question who should pick up the tab for it?

If it is the tourist industry that benefits the most then they, via a levy, should pick up the tab.

If it is the southern states lack of controlling Covid-19 then they should bear the cost but under no circumstances should the total cost be picked up by our state government.

Queensland has performed magnificently through this whole situation by great government leadership coupled with our unwavering compliance with the rules which has decimated the disease here.

Yet under enormous pressure by the Prime Minister as well as the make-a-buck tourist industry we are again now threatened by opening our borders.

I ask who will stand up to be counted should we be subjected to a second wave of Covid-19 due to opening our borders? The answer there is of course ... nobody, as it will be deemed that it is a normal occurrence.

We as a state missed an enormous opportunity by not opening up our state to resident Queenslanders with no restrictions of any type for a longer period than we did while the borders were closed to others.

It would have showed us just how much we really need the tourist dollars that come from outside of Queensland not the airy fairy stuff that the industry provides.

But most importantly by doing it would have meant that the risk of a second wave of Covid-19 was minimal.

It speaks highly of not bending to outside pressures as well as safety first for us. Opportunity missed forever.

Robert Henderson, Sharon