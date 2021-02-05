Menu
Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith announcing a $42.5 million commitment for the Bundaberg East flood levee during his campaign last year.​
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: ‘Whistling Dixie’ on flood mitigation strategy?

5th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
The persistently downtrodden folk who live or reside on the North side of the river including the writer would take this time to thank you for the massive show of support for the Tallon bridge viaduct.

This support was highly visible in today‘s edition in the letters page.

We find it hard to comprehend why our new member for Bundaberg, Tom Smith, can show absolute support for the East Levee and absolutely none for the Viaduct.

During a recent meeting Tom advised that he, first and foremost, is the member for Bundaberg and will give his maximum efforts for his constituents.

Whilst this was a brave statement we can not understand why he is pushing the Labor machine‘s decision to build the East Levee that theoretically can save property and not the vastly more important Viaduct which can save lives on a grand scale.

It is important that Tom, who represents the current government, turns his attention to the Viaduct because until he does we are as they say “ whistling dixie ”, hence making your support a very vital element in this endeavour.

Robert Henderson, Sharon.

bundaberg east flood levee letter to the editor
Bundaberg News Mail

