OPINION: What's happened to skin on chicken?

Is chicken skin becoming a thing of the past, asks Betty Lowis.

I ALWAYS thought that most living things had skin.

Even snakes have skin, although they like to shed it regularly.

"Off with the old, on with the new" seems to be their way.

I always found that poultry had skin.

I knew this because in the old days after we chopped the rooster's head off, he was plunged into a bucket of hot water to make it easier for us to pluck.

Wing feathers weren't so bad, but taking off the down and the rest of the feathers was a real chore.

They stuck to our fingers, nose and sometimes into our mouths.

Don't forget those oily pin feathers, either.

We had to make sure we got them all off, especially on the wings and the "parson's nose".

I am sure there must be a story about that.

It seems these days, they must be breeding a skinless variety of chook for the supermarkets to sell to us.

I found this out when I couldn't buy chicken pieces with skin on anymore.

Yet, joking aside, they are deliberately removing the skin.

I thought skin was part of the bird so what right do they have to remove it?

I have found roasting skinless chicken pieces makes them dry and unappetising.

Only good for stewing and apricot chicken.

I was greeted with lots of trays of chicken parts, all minus the skin.

So I waylaid an unfortunate young fellow and asked "please, may I have some chicken thighs with skin, I need skin of my thighs".

Perhaps, I should have said "chicken thighs".

He replied: "sorry they are taking all the skin off the chicken now and it comes to us already packaged".

So, I suppose whole chickens will be next to arrive without their skin.

There are still a few unskinned drunmsticks around, but I don't care for them.

The reason seems to be because they tell us we should not eat chicken skin.

Can't they let us have any vices anymore? I love to tuck into chicken skin, yum!

I have been eating it all of my life, and I don't want to stop eating it now just because some spoilsport wants to deprive me of one of the few pleasures left in life.