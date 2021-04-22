Menu
Coal mining. Photo: File.
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: What looming mining approvals would mean for Bundaberg

22nd Apr 2021 10:30 AM
In a short time the Labor Minister for Resources, Scott Stewart, is likely to approve a Mineral Development Licence (MDL) to two Western Australian coal companies, Fox Resources and Zimprops Coal, to progress their plans to mine coking coal close to Bundaberg.

Before Labor grants an MDL however, it needs to be conscious of what this approval will mean to the majority of residents in our region.

First, it will mean that Labor has consciously and deliberately upset thousands of residents who have made it very clear that they oppose any mine in this region.

Labor needs to remember that Tom Smith, Labor Member for Bundaberg who also opposes the mine, only won by 9 votes in the 2020 state election.

Perhaps Tom is expendable? Labor is known to eat its own.

Second, it will only emphasise the perception that the state Government is willing to put royalties ahead of resident’s health, lifestyle choices, water security and the environment, and for what?

Fox claims that the state government will only earn $15 million a year from the mine.

A measly amount in the big scheme of things.

Yes, there will be other ‘benefits’ to a select few but only to a few, not the many.

Third, Labor will kick start a people’s movement in this region that will counteract any political goodwill they have gained by investing in renewables.

It will become even more obvious that coal is still king among the Labor power elite and if it can be dug out then Labor can ‘dig it’.

Alan Corbett, Moore Park Beach.

