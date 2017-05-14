OPINION: What has Bundy got to lose with Cashless Card?

THE news that, as well as being home to most jobseekers, Bundaberg is the postcode with the highest welfare bill is devastating.

The time has come to do something different.

And that's why I think there's merit in the Cashless Card, which Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has explained.

Enough of governments trying to "create" jobs. It doesn't work. Enough of the subsidies, the grants, the skills training and all that junk which is not effective.

Let's approach this from the other end.

In its two trial sites, the Cashless Card system led to:

25% of people drinking less;

25% of people binge drinking less;

32% of people gambling less; and

most importantly, 31% said they were better able to save and care for their children.

That's good enough for me to support Bundaberg becoming a Cashless Card location.

What do we have to lose?