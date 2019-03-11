OPINION: What happened to all the good comedy?

FINESSE LOST: Betty Lowis says comedies such as Mr Bean were clever and fun.

RECENTLY on the Australian version of Little Big Shots, there were some very talented children.

The interviews with these little people were great. Their innocent answers were honest and funny. They were not cheeky in any way.

Only one child spoilt the show for me one night.

She was about six-years-old and when asked what she didn't like about her brother, her answer was "I don't like his smelly farts” and seemed to feel pleased with herself.

The audience laughed, but I cringed.

That coming out of the mouth of a six-year-old made me think she had been coached.

Most comedy shows and movies have changed over the years.

These days, to get laughs, they use the two F words a lot. What is so funny about them?

So I watched a recent comedy stage show to see if anything had changed; I wanted to be fair when writing this.

It was full of sexy jokes, body parts and functions. Even the women got in on the act.

One seemed to be obsessed with what she called her "titties”. She talked about them all through the skit. The audience loved all of the sketches.

No one can do comedy as well as the English.

Sadly, most of those stars are dead now and there does not seem to be anyone to take their place.

Apart from the Carry On movies, their sit-coms and movies are funny.

I refer to shows like Mr Bean, Are You Being Served?, George and Mildred, Keeping Up Appearances and Steptoe and Son.

If they say anything slightly risque, it is done with finesse - two-way meanings that go over the head of the innocent.

Perhaps I am just an old prude out of step with this modern world.