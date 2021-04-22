OPINION: What do we get for ‘enormous expenditure’ in the southeast?

We in Bundaberg as a large group of Queensland residents are often brushed aside when the words ‘flood mitigation’ are mentioned to politicians from both sides.

Generally the convenient excuse put forward is the lack of funds.

It is common knowledge that our state is supposed to be on it’s knees financially or so the LNP would lead us to believe.

It would also appear that the lives and wellbeing of over 90,000 residents does not have any significant priority.

That is quite possibly why we were promised that flood mitigation had reached such a level that a 10 year plan to correct it was initiated.

This in itself looked promising when first proposed by our current government as a reward to us for delivering the seat of Bundaberg to the Labor party hence putting them in power to appoint a government.

One could suggest rightly so that the only reason that they obtained government was this seat.

You all know that they are now in their 3rd term with the only hiccup being the loss of Bundaberg to David Batt.

However the hiccup was cured in the last election by returning the seat to the government.

Returning to the excuse, lack of funds, did not stop the state government from putting their hand up by nominating our state, which is Brisbane and the two coasts Gold and Sunshine for the 2032 Olympic Games which now looks to becoming a reality.

Planning for this event that runs for 14 days is well under way with various pieces of infrastructure being announced.

The latest of these to be brought to our attention is the total redevelopment of the Gabba in Brisbane.

When this was announced in the 6 o’clock news I nearly choked on my dinner when the cost of this was announced … 1 billion dollars, that is 1,000 million bucks and that my friends is only an estimate.

So what do we get from this enormous expenditure?

Well first and foremost we get an main stadium that is for 14 days use, what happens after the games? Well it reverts back to being a Cricket Ground that on most occasions attracts a hand full of spectators.

Qld Cricket wont use it except for really big games and the rest of the time be used by the Brisbane Lions AFL club.

Now does that seem to be smart thinking?

So from all of this nonsense if we can find huge amounts of money for Olympic Games in Brisbane why not find the required funding for Bundaberg’s Flood Mitigation?

The answer to that is as Bob Dylan said “blowing in the wind ”.

Our safety must fall into the expendable category never mind the financial loses to business and our balance of trade caused by the flooding, they are tough in Bundy they will recover and after all the prestige of holding 14 days of top class sport is far more important.

So my expendable friends sooner or later the 10 year plan will end and that will be that.

That is unless we act positively and reject these dreamers after all we have been brought up believing that our homes are our castles and so they should be.

C. Brown, Burnett Downs

Originally published as OPINION: What do we get for ‘enormous expenditure’ in the southeast?