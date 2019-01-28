OPINION: We're Googling ourselves silly

Google is a fantastic tool for living life, but are people paying too little attention to their sources?

WHILE there are myriad hot topics bouncing around the country at present I feel there's something in our society that's slowly cooking away while we're all distracted.

The 2006 movie Idiocracy features a world where an average man and woman wake up in a future where no one has any proper understanding of how the basics of life work anymore - essentially the pair become geniuses in this future world where people have forgotten how to think.

Truth is often told in jest and while it's just a movie, I've been thinking lately about how society is moving further down such a path.

These thoughts have been brought on by the number of times I've heard people referring to Googling as "research”.

Googling for research is kind of like going shopping at the supermarket. If you know what you're doing you can pick nutritious food, but if you don't know, you could just end up with a bunch of fluff.

The worrying thing is many people are not evaluating or fact-checking what they're looking up or choosing to believe online.

The internet is a playground for fake news websites, viral but incorrect social media posts and ridiculous conspiracy theories that gain far too much traction while real issues sink below the surface.

Supporting legitimate sources such as proper academic research and quality journalism is vital because if these become lost, all we'll have is a world where no one can distinguish fact from fiction.