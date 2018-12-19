Opinion: Welcome to KFC Land, where nature and Zingers unite

The removal of a historic tree for a third Bundaberg KFC store has ruffled some feathers this week.

Opinion by Adam Wratte, NewsMail editor

WHAT comes first, the chicken or the tree?

In a world of increasing extremes, I can't imagine a more symbolic representation of the global business or environment first debate than the one playing out in Bundaberg.

This week the NewsMail reported on the removal of a 150-year-old eucalypt moluccana on Bargara Rd.

The site is being turned into a new KFC. This will be Bundy's third KFC and, according to a quick check on the Yellow Pages website, its 45th fast-food place.

The situation at 93 Bargara Rd has generated interest.

With the tree not protected by heritage listing and on private property, authorities say there is no restriction to its removal. The conversation people have had on social media about what has occured demonstrates some of the challenges playing out on a much bigger picture.

FAREWELL OLD TIMER: The original bushland tree lays chopped on the ground as works are carried out on Bundaberg's third KFC outlet. Mike Johnson

On one side are those questioning the need for a third KFC. This is a multi-national company making huge profits, expanding its footprint in an area with major health issues.

Then there are those who don't have a problem with the store, but wonder why the tree had to go.

And then there are those who argue the tree had had its time and the new store will be more convenient for people in Bargara and over East.

I'm all for development, but we need to find a pathway where projects go ahead that are environmentally sensitive.

Wouldn't it be great if KFC planted 100 new trees in the Bundy region as recognition of what has occurred.

I can see it now... Welcome to KFC Park, a place where you can immerse in nature, appreciate the wildlife buzzing around in the native trees, all while chomping into a Zinger.