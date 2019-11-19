OPINION: Welcome rental reforms a long time coming

DOG’S DAY: Rental reforms could see some landlords unable to refuse to allow pets.

DOG’S DAY: Rental reforms could see some landlords unable to refuse to allow pets.

RENTAL reform has been a long time coming, given the number of people who rent and the rise of renting as a permanent lifestyle choice.

Indeed, Queensland has the highest proportion of renters in the nation, at 34 per cent.

In a country with increasingly unaffordable housing (in no small part due to a rise in people buying investment properties), some have made the choice to rent for good.

Landlords would be aghast at some of the common practices overseas, where lifelong renting is a much older practice. Leases that last 10 or more years, for example are the norm in some parts of Europe.

Culturally, these sort of countries are far more liberal when it comes to tenants’ rights.

Predictably, groups like the REIQ have come out against the idea of giving Queensland renters additional liberty.

They don’t represent tenants.

They’re even having a whinge that there may finally be rules about minimum standards for rental properties requring them to be in a certain state of repair. Read into that what you will.

In the interests of full disclosure, I’ve only ever been a tenant. But I have friends and family who are or have been landlords, so I can see both sides of the argument.

However, our system has long placed the landlord at the top of the tenancy totem. What’s the harm in exploring the issue and modernising renting rules?

Damaging the property market, which some warn is what reform will do, would be welcomed by some.

If landlords decide to sell up instead of renting, and if less of them buy fewer houses, then many of the tenants who are desperate to own their own homes might be able to do so.