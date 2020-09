Sandra and David Marriott share their views on long term unemployment. Photo: James Ross

So agree with your writers comments it's time the able bodied had to take what is available, not just what they want - that is how this country was built.

It's time to stop treating many of these long term unemployed as privileged.

I'm sure you're going to find a lot of people who lost their jobs during this crisis are happy to work as they already have good work ethics.

We need to get to the root of this problem.

Sandra and David Marriott, Bundaberg North