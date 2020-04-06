Menu
Products have been flying off the shelves. Are we really that caring towards each other, asks a letter writer.
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: We think Aussies are well mannered, but they're not

by Rod Cornelius, Bundaberg
6th Apr 2020 10:44 AM
IT IS  so easy to make claims about behavior and attitude.

It is not dependent, in any way, upon truth, or fact.

It is conjecture, or in our case, overcompensation.

Let's be honest, for once.

We are still insular, in many ways in Australia and more so, in Bundaberg.

We do not live in a tiny country.

We do not suffer overcrowding. We are not war torn.

Why is it then, that in all the countries I have both worked and lived in, we display some of the most anti-social, narrow-minded, aggressive, selfish, self-centered, arrogant, misanthropic attitudes and behavior, I have ever witnessed?

At the very times our TV and sports figures are singing our praises, we are displaying the exact opposite behavior.

Is this pretence for the benefit of overseas audiences, or the same old cover up we always practice?

If these "angelic'" masses were truly so kind and generous, their actions would support this and our supermarket shelves would not be empty.

It takes much more than a minority to achieve this.

I suppose I should be used to this self-centered behavior by now.

After two floods, I should be immune but I'm not.

I have witnessed the aggression, the selfishness and the total unnecessary hoarding of these cretins.

A special thanks must go to the media for perpetrating and perpetuating the lie.

ROD CORNELIUS

Bundaberg
 

