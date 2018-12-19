OPINION: We should celebrate our economic brilliance more

TRACK RECORD: For all its failings, the current Coalition government has managed to continue this remarkable bipartisan history of sound economic stewardship.

THE news Australia's surplus is billions of dollars bigger than expected should be greeted with optimism.

Hopefully both business and consumer confidence will take a boost from this.

We don't celebrate our brilliant economic success in Australia nearly enough.

Of course, global forces like the US economy and commodity prices play a significant role in shaping Australia's budget position.

What is often overlooked is the track record of both the major parties in cultivating the Australian economy over the past three decades.

Few know that Australia holds the world record for continual economic growth without a recession, 27 years and counting beginning in the third quarter of 1991.

Under the leadership of both parties, we've weathered the Asian financial crisis, the dotcom bubble and the GFC - and thrived.

Labor's Bob Hawke and Paul Keating began this modern economic miracle through deregulation: floating the dollar, selling Qantas and the Commonwealth Bank and tearing down tariffs on imports.

The Liberals' John Howard continued the story with the GST and industrial relations and tax reform.

Labor's Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard delivered major economic legacies in the form of the NBN and NDIS and led us through the GFC as the only advanced economy not to go into recession.

And for all its failings, the current Coalition government has managed to continue this remarkable bipartisan history of sound economic stewardship.

We've always been told by our leaders we're on the right track, and on this issue they have been right.

Sure, a rock-solid banking industry and massive resources industry helped. As did excellent economic advisers. And each of us has had a hand too, don't forget.

But financial services is Australia's biggest industry.

We have the world's 54th largest population and yet its 13th or 12th largest economy depending on the measure you use.

When it comes to personal wealth, we're either number one or two, only rivalled by the Swiss.

And yet despite all of this economic success, many Australians believe the fundamentals of our budget and economy are wrong and nitpick over trivial issues, when we should all be celebrating our unrivalled success.