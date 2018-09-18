OPINION: We need pill-testing at our festivals

Despite the laws in place the buying, selling and using of Illegal drugs is not slowing down and still costing lives.

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian's response after two deaths from suspected overdoses at the Defqon.1 festival last Saturday demonstrates how out of touch our politicians are.

"I never want to see this event held in Sydney or New South Wales ever again - we will do everything we can to shut this down," she said.

Instead of tackling the issue at hand, she offered the quick fix solution.

She continued, "Anyone who advocates pill-testing is giving the green light to drugs."

Instead of offering support to introduce pill-testing, which could save hundreds of lives, she vows with bravado to shut the festival down completely.

What has happened to the two young people is devastating but shows we need pill-testing more than ever.

Lecturing someone to not consume drugs isn't going to stop them.

Instead of announcing funding for easier access to mental health services, for rehabilitation centres and providing education for young people to tackle the root of the problem, this is the stance she is taking.

After her predecessor, Mike Baird changed night life in Sydney forever, she continues his reign of tougher legislation including the infamous lock-out laws.

It's no surprise the divide between young people and politicians widens with uncertainty.