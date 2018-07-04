Menu
RACQ has revealed the 10 hotspots for red light camera fines.
Motoring

OPINION: Was the 45 seconds worth it?

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
4th Jul 2018 4:53 AM

SITTING at a red light can sometimes feel like an eternity.

This subject came up in conversation recently when I was chatting with a fellow tradie during a break at work. He was telling me about a time he'd been out cycling with his son and they'd slowed down to stop at an intersection when the lights turned amber, and then red.

His son protested saying there was plenty of time for them to make it through the intersection. My colleague then turned to his son and said, "Count the seconds until it turns green again”. It was 45 seconds.

So he asked what his son would have done with those extra 45 seconds, providing he'd made it through safely. No answer.

Time and time again we see people risking their lives with traffic lights, sometimes with disastrous results.

Traffic light cycle times are not all the same and vary at different sites and even times of the day. Regardless of if you're a motorist, cyclist or a pedestrian, there's very little we have to gain from taking a chance and trying to race the lights. What could you really have done with those extra 45 seconds?

