Matt Collins
OPINION: Was it really better in your day?

Matt Collins
by
28th Feb 2019 4:00 PM

I WAS in Murgon earlier this week chatting with the young, passionate Mitre 10 employee, Byron Bedega.

Byron has made the commitment to shave his dark locks and impressive beard if he can raise $1500.

All in the name of charity.

With his tall frame and enviable facial hair, Byron casts quite the imposing figure.

However, I was immediately drawn to this friendly, approachable teenager.

Teenagers in the South Burnett often get a bad wrap.

Sure, there are a few bad eggs.

But there are minorities in every age bracket.

I often hear people talk about their generation being better than the kids of today.

'Every generation blames the one before.'

These timeless lyrics, from a song I can't remember, ring in my ears every time I hear someone talk about 'the good old days'.

When life was better than it is now.

But was it really better?

What I think is our teens and twenty somethings are doing the best they can with the skills, knowledge and tools available to them.

Much like we did when we grew up.

Do they make mistakes?

Yep.

Do they embarrass themselves sometimes?

Definitely.

But, did I do that too when I was their age?

You betcha.

We are all just in this little place called life, doing our best.

Regardless of the date on your driver's license.

Or student ID card.

And while my new mate, Byron, nervously awaits the fate of his facial hair, I have already contributed to his very worthy cause.

Who would've thought, a teenager looking out for someone other than himself.

generations matt collins opinion south burnett youth teenagers
South Burnett

