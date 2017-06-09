24°
News

OPINION: Tourism numbers in a spin

Craig Warhurst | 9th Jun 2017 12:11 PM
BE POSITIVE: We all need to celebrate good news whenever we can.
BE POSITIVE: We all need to celebrate good news whenever we can.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE media we have to deal with spin from political parties trying to win votes and attack their opposition every day.

In today's tourism story we had the same political party taking Bundaberg statistics from the same report and spinning them in different ways.

Our sitting Federal Member Keith Pitt told the good news story while his state Opposition colleagues used the numbers to go on the attack, saying tourism was going backwards in Bundaberg because of the Labor State Government.

Thankfully Mr Pitt was right. While some of the numbers were negative the overall story was a good one for Bundaberg.

It's a shame when politicians try and bring down an area for political gain. Bundaberg has its fair share of bad stats without manufacturing more.

We all need to celebrate good news whenever we can.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg opinion tourism tourism figures

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

ALDI: You can't use cashless card here

ALDI: You can't use cashless card here

ALDI says people are not able to use the Cashless Debit Card in its supermarkets - and it has no plans to change that.

Road closed after two-car collision

The crash happened just after 8am today.

Paramedics tend to multiple patients

Why Bundaberg gets the pick of the strawberry crop

HOW SWEET IT IS: Strawberry picker Amanda Hambergh with her latest haul at Ambrosia Plantations at Meadowvale.

Fancy a parisian kiss? Or are you more of a festival lover?

Cashless card rally at Keith Pitt's office today

NO WAY: Protesters in Hervey Bay this week at a meeting between Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Human Services Minister Alan Tudge and local business owners.

Bundy protest follows one in Bay

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, June 8

PACK A PICNIC: Head to the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

Children's Hour to open at Playhouse

The Children's Hour is on at the Playhouse.

American play to be performed

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

APPLE has led the evolution of how we enjoy music since the iPod was first unveiled in 2001.

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

LEADING BEAUTY BUSINESS

53 Watson Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Commercial This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty ... $250,000 +...

This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty and Anti-Ageing Industry. Established in 1990, Vanessa Morgan Skin...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!