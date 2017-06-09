OPINION: Tourism numbers in a spin

BE POSITIVE: We all need to celebrate good news whenever we can.

IN THE media we have to deal with spin from political parties trying to win votes and attack their opposition every day.

In today's tourism story we had the same political party taking Bundaberg statistics from the same report and spinning them in different ways.

Our sitting Federal Member Keith Pitt told the good news story while his state Opposition colleagues used the numbers to go on the attack, saying tourism was going backwards in Bundaberg because of the Labor State Government.

Thankfully Mr Pitt was right. While some of the numbers were negative the overall story was a good one for Bundaberg.

It's a shame when politicians try and bring down an area for political gain. Bundaberg has its fair share of bad stats without manufacturing more.

