OPINION: Tired of tennis prima donnas and their games

Who do the Australian Open tennis players think they are, maybe they think that they are very special and don‘t have to comply with the restrictions that other folk have to?

The Victorian Government has bent over backwards to let the tournament happen and in the process has laid down ground rules regarding quarantine.

These rules were in every players possession before they made the decision to even enter the tournament, so why then are they complaining?

When all is said and done it is only a game that is neither here nor there in the total scheme of important things.

The crux of the matter revolves around money where the 1st round victory results in a $100,000 prize and the prize money increases thereafter.

Tennis Australia did not think the situation out when it was possible for them to have reduced the tournament to only allow the entrance of seeded players only to compete.

It would not be an ideal situation but when all is said and done it is only a game not a life changer.

On the evening TV news we are shown these would be prima donnas actually trashing their hotel rooms by playing fictitious games by belting balls up against windows, walls and in one case putting the mattress up against the wall.

This vandalisation of the room is appalling and the ones concerned should be dealt with by law.

Just who do they think they are?

Tennis Australia has been far to lenient with the whole mess but there must be a lot of money to be made by them when they can pick up the tab for a mob of also rans including flights to and from Australia and the cost of accommodation on top of that.

We live in difficult times and we are dealing with covid19 that is running rampant all over the world even in countries that players come from.

So how about it players, respect our country and follow the ground rules and of course stop whinging.

Consider yourselves fortunate to be here in the first place and remember that you are guests here so behave like one and think about the privileged life that you lead compared to regular people.

Most of all remember that it is only a game that provides for your lifestyle and as such can be terminated at any time due to lack of spectator support buying tickets.

Robert Henderson, Sharon