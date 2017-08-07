OPINION: Time to register your dog

THE REALITY: The dog problem around Bundaberg costs the council a lot of money.

OWNING a dog is a huge responsibility and comes at a cost.

Today's story about the cost of registrations might get some dog owners a little riled up but in reality the dog problem around Bundaberg costs the council a lot of money.

Last year there was nearly one dog attack per day in Bundaberg .

Most of them by dogs of irresponsible owners who don't register, desex, microchip or control their animals.

You only have to visit the RSPCA or Red Collar Rescue to know there are a lot of dogs not looked after around the region.

One good idea I heard was from a council that gave free registration to owners of animals saved from organisations like the RSPCA.

To me it would help those organisations control their numbers and see a lot of dogs destined for death row saved.