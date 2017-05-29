OPINION: Time for talk is over

BUNDABERG'S doctor shortage crisis has escalated.

Since news broke that a Bundaberg doctor's surgery would have to close at the end of the month if it could not recruit a GP, more stories of the tribulations experienced by medical practices throughout the region have emerged.

Moore Park Beach pharmacist Adam Harradine is so concerned that the coastal town is without a GP that for two years he placed cold calls to doctors up and down the east coast in a bid to bring a GP to the area.

But enough is enough and now Mr Harradine is asking the Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt to step in.

Mr Harradine wants Moore Park Beach included in the District of Workforce Shortage, which will relax recruitment regulations.

Burnett Heads is in a similar situation and the Progress Association is demanding action.

It's time our bureaucrats and health representatives showed that our health is a priority.