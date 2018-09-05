OPINION: Time for rethink on young crims after huge costs

Children and young people figured strongly in the 2016-17 Queensland courts across both criminal justice and child protection issues.

THERE are times we need to hit the reset button.

This week the NewsMail has shone the light on the cost of looking after young Bundaberg people held in detention.

I was blown away that it's costing taxpayers nearly $1500 a day to keep a youngster in detention.

That's about $10,500 a week.

At the moment there are four Bundy youths in detention in the state's Brisbane and Townsville facilities.

To give some context to the cost involved, an unemployed person looking for work gets $545.80 a fortnight.

The money being spent on Bundy youth in detention would pay the equivalent of 19 people on Newstart.

While I appreciate the system that has developed has done so over a long period and that only a handful of minors from this region would be in detention at any one time, I can't help but think we need to take another look at this whole issue.

The government has put $280,000 to help keep our young offenders out of detention.

I'd much rather see a lot more spent in this space.

The former Newman government was attacked for its boot camp move.

I wonder if it wasn't so much the concept that was the problem previously but the political messaging that surrounded it.

We need to take another look.