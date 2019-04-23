OPINION: This will be an election to watch

VOTING SOON: Will ScoMo remain at the top? Who do Hinkler voters want in Australia's top job?

VOTING SOON: Will ScoMo remain at the top? Who do Hinkler voters want in Australia's top job? DEAN LEWINS

AS NEXT month's election edges closer, candidates' agendas will become clearer as those on the left, right and everywhere in between knuckle down on the issues they believe are the most important.

We're already seeing specific topics such as border control and the environment becoming talking points for Hinkler candidates.

In a way, this election's results will give a fascinating insight how our region's thinking has or hasn't changed.

While according to betting odds we can expect a major party to win, it's the percentages moving further left or right that will prove fascinating.

The region is often seen as being quite conservative, but when you take a microscope to the people that make up the fabric of Hinkler, there are many progressive thinkers and an increasing divide between the left and right.

Will hot topics like the Cashless Debit Card sway voters further left to staunch opponents the Greens, who usually only scoop a small percentage of votes?

With many candidates opposing the card, will it dilute the votes of those against it?

Or will it be the case that the majority of Hinkler, which agrees with the cashless card (according to an independent scientific poll) will give strong support to the incumbent and the card's champion, Keith Pitt. Perhaps it'll see the historically Nationals seat picking up even more votes.

With nine candidates so far, it could be anyone's game and anything could happen.