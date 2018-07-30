Menu
Melanie Keyte
Opinion

OPINION: There's no such thing as a safe election

30th Jul 2018 11:30 AM
LABOR has picked up four seats in by-elections Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia.

The ALP's success comes despite suggestions of tightening opinion polls.

I dare say election results are simply getting harder to predict, for any party.

The days of safe or unsafe seats, in my opinion, are over.

Divides are growing in Australian politics and it seems in all parties members are sectioning off more and more into left and right factions, with many jumping ship for parties more tailored to their liking.

What's left in the wake are major parties trying to stick to platforms which are becoming increasingly unstable.

Many argue that smaller far-right and far-left parties are picking up the pace, and slowly they are.

Conversely, I think if a truly moderate party emerged with one solid outlook, it would probably collect each party's "refugees” as voters clamour for stability. One thing's for sure, the next federal election will be one to watch.

