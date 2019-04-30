OPINION: The major problem with electing minor parties

IF THERE'S one word I have had it up to pussy's bow with, it's Adani.

Talk about making a mountain out of a molehill.

Adani is not the be-all and end-all. Come what may, the Earth will keep turning.

The way some people are talking, the mine would either be the country's economic saviour or single-handedly destroy the Great Barrier Reef.

Whatever happens with Adani, coal will continue to be mined and efforts will continue towards decarbonising the economy.

The mine itself is nowhere near big enough to solve unemployment nor destroy the reef.

There are far bigger issues going. Let's hear more about them.

**** I THINK it's interesting to note how little the NBN has featured in this election campaign.

Particularly given this week's news that Australia has slipped down the world internet rankings to 62nd place.

We're now behind such economic powerhouses as Kazakhstan and Cape Verde, and just in front of Jordan. How embarrassing.

The Coalition government stuffed the NBN, squibbing a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and Labor should be exploiting that to its fullest extent.

**** MINOR parties have thrown the cat among the pigeons this election.

Clive Palmer's United Australia Party, Pauline Hanson's One Nation and Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party have been throwing bombs and stepping on landmines left right and centre.

Clive's now convinced his party will win government. Supporters of the other two often claim they should be the prime minister.

Even if Hell froze over and one of these parties did win government, their respective leader would be sitting in the Senate - where no prime minister has governed from.